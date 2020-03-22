$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) will post sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Wipro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.23 billion and the lowest is $2.21 billion. Wipro posted sales of $2.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wipro will report full-year sales of $8.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wipro.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 17.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wipro by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Wipro stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51. Wipro has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wipro (WIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.