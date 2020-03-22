20,000 Shares in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Acquired by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. ASGN Inc has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $72.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average is $63.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.12.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASGN. TheStreet downgraded shares of ASGN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.86.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.