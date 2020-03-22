20,284 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by Bluefin Trading LLC

Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW opened at $66.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.28.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.