22,262 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,820,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,850,000 after acquiring an additional 66,829 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,362,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,215,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $12.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.34. 3,946,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,138. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $88.30 and a 52-week high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

