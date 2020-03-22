22,659 Shares in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of MTS Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSC. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MTS Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,735,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in MTS Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,435,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in MTS Systems by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 29,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MTS Systems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in MTS Systems by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 124,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSC stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $283.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20. MTS Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $63.31.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.84 million. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Harrison bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.53 per share, with a total value of $60,071.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.46 per share, with a total value of $90,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,780 shares of company stock valued at $212,031. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of MTS Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTS Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

MTS Systems Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

