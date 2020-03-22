$24.96 Million in Sales Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will report sales of $24.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.92 million and the highest is $25.00 million. Marchex posted sales of $26.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year sales of $102.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.29 million to $104.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $106.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.99 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCHX shares. TheStreet lowered Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.62 million, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38.

In other news, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook acquired 724,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,176.00. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 16,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $60,785.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,168,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,798,514 in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marchex during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marchex during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Marchex by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Marchex by 15.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marchex during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

