24,253 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Acquired by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,253 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,000. Microsoft comprises 0.8% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,353,252 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,001,908,000 after purchasing an additional 518,924 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $1,864,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC now owns 112,965 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,815,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura raised their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $5.36 on Friday, reaching $137.35. 84,866,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,971,568. The firm has a market cap of $1,085.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $115.52 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

