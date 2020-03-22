24,308 Shares in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Bought by Bluefin Trading LLC

Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of SYY stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.71. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.41.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,053 shares of company stock worth $3,964,659. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.