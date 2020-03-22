$26.37 Million in Sales Expected for Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) will announce $26.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.70 million. Goodrich Petroleum reported sales of $29.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full-year sales of $111.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.10 million to $119.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $130.61 million, with estimates ranging from $127.00 million to $137.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Goodrich Petroleum.

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 million.

GDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Roth Capital downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDP opened at $3.93 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

