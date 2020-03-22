$291.02 Million in Sales Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will announce $291.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $308.20 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $295.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on KIM. Compass Point raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2,125.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

