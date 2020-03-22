300,700 Shares in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,241,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Quanta Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,292,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Quanta Services by 5,368.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,749,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,206,000 after buying an additional 1,717,121 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Quanta Services by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $48,860.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,246.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PWR opened at $25.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Quanta Services Inc has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.32.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

