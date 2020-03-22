$31.95 Million in Sales Expected for Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) to post $31.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athenex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.00 million and the lowest is $16.90 million. Athenex reported sales of $25.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year sales of $109.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $126.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $152.34 million, with estimates ranging from $131.10 million to $178.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 86.32% and a negative net margin of 122.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATNX. BidaskClub lowered Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Athenex in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athenex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Shares of Athenex stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Athenex has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $21.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $570.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.21.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 606,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,815,631.08. Also, EVP Rudolf Kwan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 674,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,436,611. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Athenex by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,565,000 after buying an additional 1,137,517 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Athenex by 75.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,055,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 453,654 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Athenex by 42.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 60,032 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Athenex by 694.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

