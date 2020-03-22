31,726 Shares in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of ScanSource as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ScanSource by 39.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 14,967 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ScanSource by 10.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ScanSource by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ScanSource by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ScanSource by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

ScanSource stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $418.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $39.14.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $989.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.27 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Grainger acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $42,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,875. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Grainger acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $195,705 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

