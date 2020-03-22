33,468 Shares in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,158,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 56,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

CATH stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.98.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.