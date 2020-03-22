40,000 Shares in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Bought by Engine Capital Management LP

Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 262,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 517,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 236,388 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 291,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,966,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,282,000.00. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.13.

SBGI stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $34.40. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $66.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.61). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

