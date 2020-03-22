41,064 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,089,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,992,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of TCOM stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,747,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,747,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $46.50.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

