426,040 Shares in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 426,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,258,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Servcs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.41.

Shares of FIS traded down $2.41 on Friday, reaching $102.82. 10,109,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,930,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.64. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

