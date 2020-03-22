4,322 Shares in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,753,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 723,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,514,000 after buying an additional 80,354 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,077,000 after buying an additional 23,849 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 365.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,686,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.27.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $191.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.44. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $186.86 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,937,721. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

