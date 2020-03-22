$44.80 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) will post $44.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.41 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit reported sales of $45.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will report full-year sales of $182.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.10 million to $187.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $187.60 million, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $194.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.86 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 44.58% and a return on equity of 15.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRET shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Securities started coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 89.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after buying an additional 58,004 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 894.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IRET opened at $55.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.05. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $85.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $821.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

