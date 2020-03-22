44,092 Shares in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,092 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Hanger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Hanger by 1,364.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanger in the third quarter worth $144,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanger in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Hanger in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Hanger in the third quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanger alerts:

OTCMKTS:HNGR opened at $13.00 on Friday. Hanger Inc has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The healthcare company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.72 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.