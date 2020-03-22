449,049 Shares in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 449,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,814,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.32% of Natus Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTUS. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $45,658,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $39,079,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $33,687,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $14,421,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $14,283,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NTUS opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Natus Medical Incorporated has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $34.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.93 million, a PE ratio of -72.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $131.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.