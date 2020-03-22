45,691 Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Purchased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,000. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Citigroup raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

NYSE:UDR traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,615,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,881. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.50. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.49 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

