$5.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) will report sales of $5.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia Oyj’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.83 billion. Nokia Oyj posted sales of $5.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will report full year sales of $26.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.01 billion to $26.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.88 billion to $27.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nokia Oyj.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.81.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -266,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

