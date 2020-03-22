$5.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) will post sales of $5.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.01 billion. Jabil reported sales of $6.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year sales of $25.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.57 billion to $26.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $26.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.63 billion to $26.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

In other Jabil news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $626,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 307,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,847,741.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,695,748.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,657 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $83,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,247 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,184.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,222,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,434 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,471.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,155,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,248 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,811,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,872,000 after acquiring an additional 825,676 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBL opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average is $36.79. Jabil has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

