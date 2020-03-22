500,000 Shares in Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Purchased by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Neoleukin Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 391,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,297. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $13.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.36.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLTX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

