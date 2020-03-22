51,300 Shares in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Acquired by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CareDx at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CareDx by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,102,000 after purchasing an additional 609,930 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,582,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 5,184,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,839,000 after purchasing an additional 514,008 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 609,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 374,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 770.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 401,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 355,028 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $266,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,029,817.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $192,213.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,537.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,390 shares of company stock worth $863,614 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNA. ValuEngine raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of CDNA opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 0.96. CareDx Inc has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $41.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 22.80% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CareDx Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

