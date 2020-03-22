530,100 Shares in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 530,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.24% of Euronav as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EURN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Euronav by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EURN traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $8.30. 2,280,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,523. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Euronav had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $320.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EURN shares. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. DNB Markets lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

