$54.30 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report $54.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.10 million and the highest is $54.50 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $50.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $244.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $242.78 million to $244.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $263.20 million, with estimates ranging from $260.48 million to $265.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.42 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $130,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,528.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth about $23,277,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,222,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth about $9,787,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -771.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $41.85.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

