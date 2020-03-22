5,441 Shares in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,190,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $146.83 on Friday. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $139.80 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.50. The company has a market cap of $298.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.04.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

