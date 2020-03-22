55,424 Shares in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Bluefin Trading LLC

Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $43.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

