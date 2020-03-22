$56.32 Million in Sales Expected for Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) will report sales of $56.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.46 million and the lowest is $49.17 million. Inspired Entertainment posted sales of $33.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $265.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $258.17 million to $273.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $275.75 million, with estimates ranging from $266.05 million to $285.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.19 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSE shares. ValuEngine raised Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSE. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 11.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.27. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

