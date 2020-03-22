$60.49 Million in Sales Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to announce sales of $60.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.53 million and the lowest is $59.43 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $61.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $248.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.30 million to $254.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $263.16 million, with estimates ranging from $243.62 million to $274.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.45 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 53.24%. Main Street Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, National Securities raised Main Street Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

In related news, COO Jesse E. Morris bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.39 per share, with a total value of $49,907.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 39,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,892.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $25,721.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,518,531.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $192,753 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 704,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,367,000 after buying an additional 60,993 shares in the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.85. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

