$625.10 Million in Sales Expected for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will report $625.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $625.20 million. Vishay Intertechnology reported sales of $745.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full-year sales of $2.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.69 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

VSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $62,447.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,917.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,498,000 after buying an additional 46,215 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 70,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,302,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,741,000 after buying an additional 955,557 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

