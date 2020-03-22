63,855 Shares in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of The GEO Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George C. Zoley bought 265,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $4,495,468.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,115,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,871,417.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George C. Zoley bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,042,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,365,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,243,020.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 526,637 shares of company stock worth $8,691,642 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GEO opened at $11.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.81. The GEO Group Inc has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $621.71 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

