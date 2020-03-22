642,914 Shares in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 642,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.84% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 680,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,609,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 127,836 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,508,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 237,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,725,000. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,629. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APTO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut Aptose Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptose Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

