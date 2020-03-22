714,509 Shares in BP plc (NYSE:BP) Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 714,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in BP by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 172,056 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 153,303 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth $1,770,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BP by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 197,690 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51. BP plc has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BP plc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BP. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.16.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.