7,220 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Cummins by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $116.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,403. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.83. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

