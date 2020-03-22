74,525 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 74,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of CWB opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.50. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $60.51.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

