$78.42 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will post $78.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.04 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $83.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $315.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.96 million to $325.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $329.54 million, with estimates ranging from $319.47 million to $343.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $80.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.84 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 119.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WRE opened at $21.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

