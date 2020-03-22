78,187 Shares in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 78,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cloudflare by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cloudflare news, major shareholder Uv Partners Iv Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,107,852 shares of company stock valued at $47,702,433.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NET. ValuEngine raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $22.50 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

NET opened at $21.72 on Friday. Cloudflare Inc has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion and a PE ratio of -30.17.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. Analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

