7,911,391 Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,911,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,706,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.60% of Healthpeak Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $3,989,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $3,767,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $13,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $239,582,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at $1,314,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.