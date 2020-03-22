83,345 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 83,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 453,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,139 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 414,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 153,143 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $645,000.

BSCM stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,360. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46.

