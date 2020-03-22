$890.34 Million in Sales Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to post sales of $890.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $747.70 million and the highest is $924.20 million. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $864.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from to in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.95.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $34.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

