9,029 Shares in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,029 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.59.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.18. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $171.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

