93,292 Shares in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Acquired by Bluefin Trading LLC

Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000. Bluefin Trading LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 265.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 26,629 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 81,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $30.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.