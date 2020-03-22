$95.71 Million in Sales Expected for Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) will announce sales of $95.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aphria’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.62 million and the lowest is $91.79 million. Aphria reported sales of $55.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Aphria will report full year sales of $406.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380.00 million to $433.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $583.46 million, with estimates ranging from $479.78 million to $730.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aphria.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.88 million.

APHA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aphria in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.30 price objective on shares of Aphria in a report on Monday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aphria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,305 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Aphria by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APHA opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.68. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

