Aave (LEND) Price Tops $0.0217 on Top Exchanges

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Aave has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $28.15 million and approximately $705,546.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave token can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Binance, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00053884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.53 or 0.04374971 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00067899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00038115 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016702 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:LEND) is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, Gate.io, HitBTC, IDEX, Binance, Kyber Network, BiteBTC, Bibox and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

