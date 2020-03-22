Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 125.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,563 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $21,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 570.0% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 82,468 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $67.95 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

