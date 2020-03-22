AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,269 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,666,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,797 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $105.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.