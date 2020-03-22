Absolute (ABS) Reaches Market Cap of $11,336.90

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Absolute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Absolute has a market cap of $11,336.90 and approximately $1,354.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Absolute has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Absolute alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.01104121 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00048144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00032968 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00191073 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007838 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00094669 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Absolute Coin Profile

Absolute (ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Absolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Absolute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.